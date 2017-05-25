C-I tennis players end section run

The Cambridge-Isanti tennis team waited out a few rain delays, but finally got their shot at the Section 7AA tournament on May 22 in Elk River. Cambridge-Isanti eighth-grader Rigo Mork swats the ball in Elk River on May 22.

The team sent two pairs of doubles featuring sophomore Wyatt Jones with eighth-grader Rigo Mork, and juniors Ethan Roddy and Kenny Knudson. The team only sent one player for singles, senior Jay Gislason.

Both pairs played well in the first round of doubles. Each pair dropped their first set, but took the final two to advance to the next round.

Jones and Mork took on the sixth-ranked pair, Luke Hietala and David Holliday of Duluth East. They were unable to get anything going against the Greyhounds, and made their round two exit.

Roddy and Knudson faced a similar fate, taking on the fifth-ranked pair of Thomas Mayerchack and Logan Miller of Princeton.

The rival Tigers were able to take both sets, 6-2, and sent Roddy and Knudson packing. Cambridge-Isanti sophomore Wyatt Jones focused on returning the ball during the first round of the 7AA Section tournament May 22. Photos by Mike Bleninger

In the singles tournament, Gislason entered as the ninth seed. He took his first match in straight sets, and moved on to the second round.

He faced eighth-seed Noah Hjelle of Anoka. They split the first two sets, but Gislason was unable to pull off the upset, and was sent home after dropping the final set, 6-1.