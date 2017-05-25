Braham students participate in charity event

Delwayne Hahn

Contributing Writer

One of the highlights of the May 15 Braham School Board meeting came during Student Council representative Alec Downing’s report. The Braham Junior High School choir presented its Spring Pops Concert May 15. The choir sang a five-number set accompanied by guitarist Alec Downing (far right) and Katie Thies (at the piano) who also directs the group. During the junior high segment, soloists were Emily Anderson, Molly Gries, Emma Wessel, Zayda Stromquist, Vanessa McFarlen, Tyler Warne, Connie McElrath, Jonah Johnson and Lacy Cuda. Photos by Delwayne Hahn

He noted that 31 members of the Student Council and National Honor Society had participated in a meal packing effort at Feed My Starving Children in Coon Rapids.

During their time there, the group packed enough of the protein-rich meal bags to feed 80 children for one year. Feed My Starving Children is a nonprofit that provides meals for children in need around the world.

Elementary Principal Jeff Eklund cited Mariah Olson, early childhood special education teacher, as the elementary Together Everyone Achieves More award winner. Eklund’s report highlighted Olson’s work both in school and during home visits to her students’ families.

“Parents leave meetings (with Olson) feeling informed and listened to,” he said. “We are lucky to have Mariah working with the students in our district.”

Senior High Principal Shawn Kuhnke noted students of the month: Sophie Anderson, Evelyn Krogerson and Becca Sundvall, grade 7; Logan Hamersma, Masyn Londgren and Emma Wessel, grade 8; Dakota Hill, grade 10; Alex Kurvers and Tyler Nelson, grade 11; and Maria Hamlin and Nick Jackson, grade 12. He also noted a number of year-end events in athletics.

In other action, the board:

• Approved renewal of the district’s membership in the Minnesota State High School League. The Braham Junior High School choir presented its Spring Pops Concert May 15. The choir sang a five-number set accompanied by guitarist Alec Downing (far right) and Katie Thies (at the piano) who also directs the group. During the junior high segment, soloists were Emily Anderson, Molly Gries, Emma Wessel, Zayda Stromquist, Vanessa McFarlen, Tyler Warne, Connie McElrath, Jonah Johnson and Lacy Cuda. Photos by Delwayne Hahn

• Selected Ken Gagner, superintendent, as the district’s identified official for its relationship with the Minnesota Department of Education.

• Acknowledged monetary and gifts in kind: Pat Johnson and Schlagel Inc., powder coating for 24 outdoor activity benches; Howard McCarty Unit 290 Auxiliary, $500 for elementary climbing wall; an anonymous gift of $100 for the same purpose; Shell Sports Dimensions, $500 for Supermileage; Park Manufacturing, wire harnesses for Supermileage valued at $1,000; Braham NAPA, $150 in-store credit for Supermileage; Mike Thompson, $150 for Appreciation Day Parade; and Grandy Lions, $450 for German Club trip.

• Named Resource Training and Solutions as the firm to provide group health and hospitalization coverage for district personnel from Oct. 1, 2017, until Sept. 30, 2019.

• Approved Student Assurance Services Inc., Stillwater, as the firm to provide parents insurance for purchase for their students for accidents and other purposes. This insurance is designed to offset high deductible and copays as well as provide an avenue for coverage in families who may not be otherwise covered due to high premium costs.

• Signed the annual agreement with the Rum River Special Education Cooperative.

– The next Braham School Board meeting will be at 7 p.m. June 19.

Braham Honors recipients acknowledged

The following persons were acknowledged at the Braham School Board meeting May 15 as the month’s recipients of the Braham Honors recipients.

• For their efforts to celebrate Earth Day with elementary students: Pam Mortenson, Tina Heidelberger, RaeAnne Olson, Joyce Kranz, Sarah Gamache, Joan Watson, Ryan Davis, Desi Cuda, Marianne Benzen, Kay Pierson, Becky Hesselroth, Keri Bostrom, April White, Melissa Carstenson, Joel Schliecher, Shawn Kuhnke, Betsy Roed, Kyla Rippey, Barry Wendorf, Jamie Gangaware, Northland Landscaping and Bruce the Bug Guy.

• For leadership with both the Super Mileage program and FFA activities: Luke Becker.

• For volunteer service to establish a landscaping plan for the district’s new facilities: Lowell Luebeck.

• For leadership in the creation of the Braham Education Foundation: Carrie Davis, Tracy Fix, Peter Hesselroth, Kelby Jennissen, Tammi Johnson, Aitor Leniz, Tim Nelson, Sue Riesing, Heather Sward, Terry Turnquist, Stephanie White, Marie Meyer, Kristi Ackley and Carrie Tripp.

• For volunteer service to the Braham Business Expo: Julie Johnson, Connie Gelle, Mike Thompson and Marc Johnson.

• For extra efforts in planning the 2017 Academic, Athletics and Arts Awards program: Ursula Scheele, Shawn Kuhnke, Julie Johnson, Teresa Person and Sarah Golly.

• For service as substitutes in the district: Sarah Anderson, Mary Berry, Mary Kay Bodeen, Joan Burke, Wayne Chase, Lorna Christenson, Meredith Coleman, Ellen Cunningham, Mary Dillner, Julie Donat, Pamela Eklund, Geneva Fix, Kimberly Funes, Shirley Geib, Katherine Genereau, Jacqueline Geving, Erica Gould, Randy Janssen, Bethany Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Karen Knowles, Nicole Laman, Jeanette Lener, Dan Loerzel, Angela Londgren, Candice Lund, Judy Lundeen, Tricia Maile, Joni Mankie, Howard Mathiasen, Lovella Miller, Kari Murrell, Brianna Nelson, Kathleen Olson, Peggy Paulson, Bernie Poh, Daniel Porter, Joseph Rajkowski, Russell Rippon, Kay Rodrigue, Jennifer Rowland, Catherine Ruse, Rachel Schmeltzer, Lindsey Sinell, Deb Thompson, Mike Thompson, Renita Twingstrom, Nancy Vander-Heyden and Robert Vaughan.