School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 911

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI SCHOOLS

SCHOOL BOARD

STUDY SESSION MINUTES

THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2017

The School Board Study Session of Cambridge-Isanti Schools was held on Thursday, April 20th, 2017 5:30 p.m. at the Education Services Center in Community Room 121A and B with Board Chair, Tim Hitchings; members, Gary Hawkins, Lynn Wedlund, Heidi Sprandel, Jenni Caulk, Carri Levitski and Nate Reibel; and Ex Officio, Superintendent, Dr. Ray Queener.

Sarah Brown and Kim Gibbons, Research Associates from CAREI (Center for Applied Research and Educational Improvement) gave a presentation of the Rum River Special Education Cooperative Evaluation. The purpose of this evaluation was to collect information to help Cambridge-Isanti Schools determine the costs and services received by the Rum River Special Education Cooperative along with advantages and disadvantages of being a member of a cooperative versus a stand-alone district. C-I was also interested in determining whether they are receiving adequate revenue to cover the costs associated with acting as the fiscal host for the cooperative and whether special education administrative staffing provided by the cooperative is sufficient and equitable.

Ms. Brown and Ms. Gibbons reviewed with the board the results of the evaluation conducted on services and provided information on cost, revenue and annual fiscal management.

Discussion was held on the results. With lots of information to read and process, the board can take the time needed to read through the evaluation and when drawing conclusions will have a better understanding and answers to the what, when and why the evaluation was completed. No action is required at this time. Further action will be recommended at a future board meeting remembering this is only the beginning of conversation, and not the end of these discussions.

Dr. Queener shared with the board that if approved tonight at the regular board meeting, there will be a change in special education staffing for 2017-2018. The hiring of a Director of Student Support Services, under the umbrella of C-I Schools and housed at the Education Services Center, will be created in lieu of directly replacing the current Administrative Coordinator through RRSEC. The Executive Council for RRSEC also approved a shift in non-administrative coordination to balance the inequity across member districts. Effectively, Cambridge-Isanti will see an increase in days for non-administrative support sharing a full-time position with Braham with about 80% of the time dedicated to C-I and 20% to Braham. This will be in addition to the current full-time position within C-I Schools.

Study session dismissed at approximately 6:22 p.m.

School Board Clerk,

Lynn Wedlund

