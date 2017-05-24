School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 911

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI

SCHOOLS REGULAR

SCHOOL BOARD

MEETING MINUTES

THURSDAY, APRIL 20, 2017

The Regular School Board Meeting of Cambridge-Isanti Schools was held on Thursday, April 20th, 2017 – 7:00 p.m. at the Education Services Center in Community Room 121A and B with Board Chair, Tim Hitchings; members, Gary Hawkins, Lynn Wedlund, Heidi Sprandel, Jenni Caulk, Carri Levitski and Nate Reibel; and Ex Officio, Superintendent, Dr. Ray Queener.

Pledge of Allegiance was said.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Jenni Caulk to approve revised meeting agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

Communications/Recognition: None at this time.

School Board Showcase: Technology coordinator Ray Sperl and technology integration specialists, Rob Swanson and Patrick Morrow, Spoke on TILT Technology Instructional Leadership Team, Code.org, Seesaw, Screencastify, WeVideo, Google Classroom, Quizlet, Flubarro, Socrative, Google forms, Class Dojo, McPhail, and Google Expeditions Virtual field trip.

The school board took a virtual expedition live via iPad and saw the Jefferson Memorial, Mount Rushmore and Statute of Liberty. Students were interviewed after they had taken an expedition in the classroom and were very excited to see a place via virtually where they may never be able to go in person throughout their lifetime.

Board Committees/Administration Reports were as follows:

– Student Board Member Andrew Pauly shared with the board the German field trip to U of M consisting of 20 students; chemistry field trip to Bethel University for lab work; April Mayhem was April 10th; Concert Choir competition will be at Princeton High School; Norm Ayen Track Invitational April 21st. Madeline Kohn and Jay Kampa attending state speech competition on April 21st.

– Board Standing Committees was shared in agenda. Finance Committee minutes were distributed.

– Board Representative Committees Dollars for Scholars Phonathon results were shared; May 30th is Senior Scholarship night; DFS will be present at All School Reunion in August. Communications Discussed different ways to market the district. Community Education 17 students got their GED (see Facility Use Report in agenda). ECMECC discussed budget for 2017-2018; as part of the budget ECMECC will be hiring a high level technical engineer to provide service for all 14 districts especially on the most challenging situations related to networks, hacks, viruses and other malicious tools used to gain access to sensitive information or cause disruptions.

– Legislative SEE meeting will be Friday, April 21st; Region VI Superintendents attended MASA Day at the Capitol and met with legislators March 29th to discuss funding for education.

– School Board Member Good News Riverside Academy Four students graduated in the last month; Harley was interviewed as he says with a smiling face, I will be going to tech school for welding. This is my last day of high school. Students surrounded him and spoke of positive things he has brought to RA. Even though an evening job, Harley came to school every day; MCA testing went well. Cambridge Intermediate School Ryan O Donovan from CMS spoke to 5th graders about the WEB program for 6th graders at CMS; MCA testing went well on Chromebooks; Stacy Kelzer was selected as a final candidate for Teacher of the year; Spring Fling April 22nd; Fourth Grade Nature Center May 3-8; 5th grade Panoramic Day May 5th, and 4th grade concert May 11th. Cambridge Primary School Power Night April 27th, students display their work; Fun Run May 11th; Track and Field May 17th; Concert June 1st. Cambridge-Isanti High School 7AA Solo Ensemble Contest with three superior ratings April 4th; Band Concert May 1st; Inspire to the Top April 23rd with top 10% of class graduating with a 3.86 GPA or higher.

Administrative Reports were as follows: Updates were shared on Administrative Services and Human Resources,

Finance and Operations, Community Education, Communications, Teaching and Learning and Superintendents

Report.

Director of Administrative Services and HR, Julia Lines, explained to the board the changes on the following policies:

– Policy #524 Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy

– Policy #708 Transportation of Nonpublic School Students

– Policy #805 Waste Reduction and Recycling

These policies will come up for approval at next school board meeting.

Director of Community Education, Dave Maurer, shared with the board the statistics on the Facility Use Report.

Highlights were:

– Permits were used for Cambridge-Isanti Schools buildings and grounds all but 5 days for the 2016 school year

– 1,829 permits were issued in 2016. Most were a one-time permit, but some were permits for months at a time

– $87,376.00 generated from rental agreements for 2016

Volunteer Coordinator, Anne Venneman along with Community Education Director, Dave Maurer, shared with the board an overview of Cambridge-Isanti Schools Volunteer Program. Highlights were:

– 2016-2017 Volunteer Coordinator position created and 7 lead volunteers in buildings throughout district

– A Volunteer team of 7 help in buildings and throughout the district

– Hand written thank you cards are sent to volunteers each month

– Volunteer Family Social on June 14th

– HallPass and Excel are being looked into because of growth

– Applications up from 2015-16 from 389 to 2016-17 820

– Cost savings to district through volunteers of $80,755 (positions outside of traditional staffing)

Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Jenni Caulk to approve revised consent agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

Heidi Sprandel met with Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker, on April 13th, to discuss Cambridge-Isanti Schools financials and everything looks good. This report includes treasurers report, payment registers, and employee reimbursement reports. Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Nate Reibel to approve the treasurers report subject to audit. Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker, read the resolution on gifts and donations and shared with the board the list of donors, nature of gift and amount of donation (list is in board agenda). Motion made by Carri Levitski, seconded by Gary Hawkins to adopt the Resolution on Gifts and Donations to accept gifts, grants or devise of real or personal property. Roll call vote was taken: Nate Reibel, yes; Carri Levitski, yes; Heidi Sprandel, yes; Tim Hitchings, yes; Jenni Caulk, yes; Gary Hawkins, yes; Lynn Wedlund, yes. Against: None. Whereupon said resolution is declared duly passed and adopted.

Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker, shared with the board the FY 2017-2018 Restricted Operating Capital and Long Term Facilities Maintenance Projects and Budget. This budget was shared with the administrative team and the finance committee and is recommended for approval. Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve the 2017-2018 Restricted Operating Capital and Long Term Facilities Maintenance Projects and Budget. Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker, shared with the board the FY 2017-2018 Roofing Project Bid at ESC. Bids were submitted from B& B Roofing, Diverse Construction Services, McDowall Company, Berwald, Granite City, Palmer West Construction Co. and Peterson. Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve the FY 2017-2018 Roofing Project Bid be awarded to B&B Roofing excluding the shed roofing projects. Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker, shared with the board the FY 2017-2018 Pavement Project Bid districtwide. Bids were submitted from T.A. Schifsky & Sons, Inc. only. Bid amounts were checked against other entities projects and current market rates to validate the bid was within the expected ranges. Motion made by Nate Reibel, seconded by Lynn Wedlund to approve the FY 2017-2018 Pavement Project Bid be awarded to T.A. Schifsky & Sons, Inc. Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker, shared with the board the FY 2017-2018 Dairy Bid. Bids were submitted from Agropur, Kemps, Hastings and Dean Foods. Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Jenni Caulk to approve the FY 2017-2018 Dairy Bid be awarded to Agropur. Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker, shared with the board the FY 2017-2018 Primary Food Vendor Bid. Bids were submitted from Upper Lakes and Indianhead Foodservice Distributor. Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Gary Hawkins to approve the FY 2017-2018 Primary Food Vendor be awarded to Indianhead Foodservice Distributor. Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker, shared with the board the facility use agreement for Cambridge-Isanti Schools to use the Isanti Soccer Complex during soccer season. The cost for this agreement will be included in our lease levy portion of our levy certifications set in December of the existing year. Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve the Facility Use Agreement for Isanti Soccer Complex August 9th October 31st, 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker, shared with the board the facility use agreement for Cambridge-Isanti Schools to use Purple Hawk Golf Course during golf season. The cost for this agreement will be included in our lease levy portion of our levy certifications set in December of the existing year. Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve the Facility Use Agreement for Purple Hawk Golf Course March 1st June 30th, 2018. Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker, shared with the board the facility use agreement for Cambridge-Isanti Schools to use Sanbrook Golf Course during golf season. The cost for this agreement will be included in our lease levy portion of our levy certifications set in December of the existing year. Motion made by Tim Hitchings, seconded by Nate Reibel to approve the Facility Use Agreement for Sanbook Golf Course March 1st June 30th, 2018. Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker, shared with the board the facility use agreement for Cambridge-Isanti Schools to use the City of Cambridge Ice Rinks during hockey season. The cost for this agreement will be included in our lease levy portion of our levy certifications set in December of the existing year. This agreement allows for increased hours at arena and also the outdoor rinks as well. Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Lynn Wedlund to approve the Facility Use Agreement for City of Cambridge Ice Rinks November 1st, 2017 February 15th, 2018. Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Finance and Operations, Kris Crocker, shared with the board the facility use agreement for Cambridge-Isanti Schools to use the Redbirds Baseball Field during baseball season. The cost for this agreement will be included in our lease levy portion of our levy certifications set in December of the existing year. Motion made by Carri Levitski, seconded by Lynn Wedlund to approve the Facility Use Agreement for Redbirds Field Lease Levy Proposal March 15th approximately June 1st each school year. Motion carried unanimously. Dr. Queener thanked Ms. Crocker and Ms. Lines along with Mark Solberg for their work in formalizing the Facility Use Agreements. This allows for a formal process to align our programs with the facilities Cambridge-Isanti Schools use.

Athletics and Activities Director, Mark Solberg, shared with the board the 2017-2018 Athletic Agreement between Cambridge-Isanti Schools and Cambridge Christian School. This agreement is for 7th and 8th graders only. Motion made by Carri Levitski, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve the 2017-2018 Athletic Agreement between Cambridge-Isanti Schools and Cambridge Christian School. Motion carried unanimously.

Athletics and Activities Director, Mark Solberg, shared with the board the 2017-2018 Athletic Agreement between Cambridge-Isanti Schools and Arts & Science Academy. This agreement is for 7th and 8th graders only. There was one student last year who participated at CMS and three students participated at IMS/MNC. Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve the 2017-2018 Athletic Agreement between Cambridge-Isanti Schools and Arts & Science Academy. Motion carried unanimously.

Athletics and Activities Director, Mark Solberg, shared with the board the Bluejacket Robotics Team consisting of 20 students, has qualified for the World Robotics Championship. Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Nate

Reibel to approve the Bluejacket Robotics Team to attend the World Robotics Championship in St. Louis, MO April 25th April 30th, 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

Athletics and Activities Director, Mark Solberg, shared with the board Katrina Boettcher has qualified for the FCCLA Championship. Motion made by Heidi Sprandel, seconded by Jenni Caulk to approve Katrina Boettcher along with parent/IA and teacher Julie Herrity-Weidenborner to attend the FCCLA Championship in Nashville, TN July 1st July 5th, 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Administrative Services and HR, Julia Lines, presented recommendation for reduction of Instructional Assistant hours due to shifting student needs for 2017-18. Dr. Queener spoke on the process and rules/guidelines that Cambridge-Isanti Schools follows to determine the following four motions. The administration does not take this process lightly and works hard to make the least recommendations for reductions as possible. Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Tim Hitchings to approve the Revised Reduction of Instructional Assistant Hours for the 2017-2018 school year (hours listed in agenda). Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Administrative Services and HR, Julia Lines, presented recommendation for Termination & Non-Renewal of Teaching Contract or Reduction in hours for probationary staff. Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Tim Hitchings to approve the Termination & Non-Renewal of the Teaching Contract or Reduction in Hours of Probationary Teachers Ending School Year 2016-2017 (list in agenda). Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Administrative Services and HR, Julia Lines, presented recommendation for Termination & Non-Renewal of Teachers on a Licensure Variance as part of annual practice complying with laws and rules. Motion made by Carri Levitski, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve the Termination & Non-Renewal of the Teaching Contract of

Teachers on a Variance Ending School Year 2016-2017 (list in agenda). Motion carried unanimously.

Director of Administrative Services and HR, Julia Lines, presented recommendation for Termination of Long-Term Substitute Teachers as part of annual practice complying with laws and rules. Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Lynn Wedlund to approve the Termination of Long-Term Substitute Teachers Ending School Year 2016-2017 (list in agenda). Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Nate Reibel, seconded by Carri Levitski to approve Policy #202 School Board Officers. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to approve Policy #213 School Board Committees.

Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Lynn Wedlund, seconded by Gary Hawkins to approve Policy #525 Violence Prevention. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to Move to Closed Session for Labor Negotiations per Minnesota Statute 13D.03(b) at 8:25 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Gary Hawkins, seconded by Jenni Caulk to adjourn to open meeting at 9:15 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

Motion made by Jenni Caulk, seconded by Heidi Sprandel to adjourn meeting at 9:17 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

School Board Clerk,

Lynn Wedlund

May 24, 2017

