Public Notices – MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY NOTICE OF HEARING ON BOND ISSUANCE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at its offices at 400 Sibley Street, Suite 300, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101, for the purpose of taking public comment regarding the issuance of its tax-exempt bonds in one or more series issued on one or more dates in the maximum respective principal amount set forth below, including a plan of finance therefor. The Bonds are proposed to be issued to fund one or more mortgage loans to pay for all or a portion of the costs of the construction and equipping of the following development, including facilities related and subordinate thereto, for residential rental housing:

A 28 unit single building multi-story multifamily apartment development to be known as Main Street Flats located at 316 Main Street North, 324 Main Street North, 332 Main Street North and the southeastern corner of the intersection of Main Street North and 4th Avenue NE in Cambridge, MN 55008, proposed to be acquired and constructed by Main Street Flats Limited Partnership, a Minnesota limited partnership, or an affiliate thereof or successor thereto, as its initial owner, operator or manager; one of the managing partners of which will be MetroPlains, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company, or another entity owned by MetroPlains, LLC located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The maximum principal amount of the Bonds for this development is $3,378,000.

Additional information may be obtained from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, Attn: Ted Tulashie (651-297-3119). Parties wishing to comment on the issuance of the Bonds may appear in person at the hearing or may submit written comments to the undersigned prior to the hearing.

Dated: May 24, 2017.

Mary Tingerthal

Commissioner

Minnesota Housing Finance Agency

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 24, 2017

