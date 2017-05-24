Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to 514.970 and 514.979, Summit Secure Storage, Inc. will sell at a public auction personal property belonging to the following tenant to the highest bidder. The sale shall be held at www.storagetreasures.com starting on May 31, 2017, and ending on June 8, 2017.

1. Robert Blake Schiller: tools, wheelbarrow, vertical generator, bike, totes, fishing poles, fooseball table, lawn chairs, yard items

All sales are subject to prior cancellation. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale.

