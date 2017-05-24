Notice of Public Hearings – ISANTI COUNTY

PLANNING COMMISSION

The Isanti County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on June 8, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 – 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to consider the following requests:

1. The request of Patricia & Stephen Johnson, 28992 Flamingo St NW, Isanti, MN 55040 to present a preliminary plat of Rolling Acres. Legal description is the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 fct of Section 27, Township 35, Range 24, Bradford Township.

2. The request of High Mark Properties, 19960 Naples Court NE, East Bethel, MN 55011, to present a preliminary plat of Tall Pines. Legal description is Pt of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 32, Township 35, Range 24, Bradford Township.

3. The request of Mark Walter, 8946 285th Ave NE, North Branch, MN 55056, to present a preliminary plat of Vassar Addition. Legal description is the E 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 35, Township 35, Range 22, North Branch Township.

4. The request of Andy & Janahn Barnhouse, 36190 Xenon Street NW, Princeton, MN 55371, to present a preliminary plat of Barnhouse Addition. Legal description is Pt of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 10, Township 36, Range 25, Wyanett Township.

5. The request of JC Homes. PO Box 232, Cambridge, MN 55008, to present a resubmittal of the preliminary plat of Birchwood Estates Third. Legal description is Outlot A Birchwood Estates and Outlot A Birchwood Estates 2nd of Section 11, Township 35, Range 23, Isanti Township.

6. The request of Heymer Limited Partnership, 33237 Jarvis St NW, Princeton, MN 55371, for a Conditional Use Permit for a feedlot. Legal description is the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 & the N 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 32, Township 36, Range 25, Wyanett Township.

7. The request of Richard Grams/RGI Cabinetry Inc, 29900 Zodiac Street NE, North Branch, MN 55056, for a Conditional Use Permit for a cabinet shop. Legal description is Pt. of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 10, Township 35, Range 22, North Branch Township.

8. The request of Flaherty Reyes LLC, 1056 243rd Circle NE, East Bethel, MN 55005 and Lisa Zeimet, 734 205th Lane NE, East Bethel, MN 55011, for a Conditional Use Permit for a daycare, boarding and grooming facility for dogs and cats. Legal description is Lot 1 Block 1 of 65 Flea First Addition of Section 32, Township 35, Range 23, Isanti Township.

9. Review Objective No. 11 of the Isanti County Comprehensive Plan.

Dated: May 18, 2017

Trina Bergloff

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 24, 2017

692292