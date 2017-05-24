Notice of Public Hearings – ISANTI COUNTY

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

The Isanti County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 8 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in the County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 – 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to consider the following requests:

1. The request of Jill Gustafson, 7033 330th Lane NW, Princeton, MN 55371, to construct an addition and a deck to a dwelling with less than the required setback from the Ordinary High Water Mark of a General Development Lake. Legal description is Lot 9 Sunny Acres of Section 34, Township 36, Range 25, Wyanett Township.

2. The request of Darrell Leaf, 811 Central Dr. W, Lot 30, Braham, MN 55006, to construct a pole building with less than the required setback to the center line of a County Road. Legal description is pt of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and pt of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 11, Township 37, Range 23 Stanchfield Township.

3. The request of David Willis, 28700 Jodrell St NE, North Branch, MN 55056, to request another development right on a parcel created after the lot of recorded date of February 10, 1982 and with less than the required amount of acreage for another development right and to vary the maximum lot size for a new lot. Legal description is the pt of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 29, Township 35, Range 22 North Branch Township.

4. The request of Michael A. Stylski Jr, 31537 Rum River Dr NE, Cambridge, MN 55008, to construct a deck with less than the required setback from a Township Road. Legal description is Lot 1 Block 1 Rum View Terrace 2nd, Section 7, Township 35, Range 23 of Isanti Township.

5. The request of Richard Grams, 29900 Zodiac Street NE, North Branch, MN 55056, to construct a building with less than the required setback from the right of way of State Highway 95 and with less than the required setback to the rear property line. Legal description is pt of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 10, Township 35, Range 22 of North Branch Township.

Dated: May 18, 2017

Trina Bergloff

Isanti County Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 24, 2017

692290