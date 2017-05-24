Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

March 10, 2008

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $99,200.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Robert Holcomb, Single

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Preferred Capital, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 20, 2008 Isanti County Recorder

Document Number: 387959

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Dated: August 13, 2013

Recorded: August 22, 2013 Isanti County Recorder

Document Number: A437539

And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Dated: April 08, 2016

Recorded: April 08, 2016 Isanti County Recorder

Document Number: A457430

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100264808022700269

Lender or Broker:

Preferred Capital

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Isanti

Property Address:

25841 Jarvis St NW,

Zimmerman, MN 55398-9539

Tax Parcel ID Number:

12.018.1700

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North 440 feet of the West 495 feet of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 34, Range 25, Isanti County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $98,775.46

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

July 06, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Isanti County Sheriffs Office, 2440 South Main St., Cambridge, Minnesota 55008

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 08, 2018, or the next business day if January 08, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 18, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035830F02

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 24, 31,

June 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017

692265