Isanti County Sports Recap

Cambridge-Isanti Baseball

The Cambridge-Isanti baseball team struggles continue as they drop three straight. The boys fell in back-to-back games on May 17 and 18.

On May 17, the boys hosted Buffalo in a high scoring affair. Neither team scored until the third inning, and entered the halfway point 1-1.

Then the Buffalo bats caught fire, as they added four more in the fourth. They would go on to score in the fifth, and sixth to put the game out of the Bluejackets reach. C-I fell 12-1.

On May 18, the boys traveled to North Branch for some Mississippi 8 Conference action. While the Bluejackets were looking at a 7-1 deficit heading into the fifth, they did their best to make a game out of it.

They had the Vikings on their heals, scoring six runs in the final three innings. It would not be enough however, they lost 9-7.

On May 22, the team had another road game, this time in Anoka. The game did not go as planned, as the Bluejackets could not find any offense. Senior pitcher Luke Johnson struck out five, but the boys lost 4-0.

The Bluejackets are looking at their final games of the season, with an away game in Zimmerman on May 23, and away in Grand Rapids on May 25. Due to deadline, results from these games will be published in the next edition of the Isanti County News.

Mississippi 8 Red Conference standings: Chisago Lakes, 6-2 (9-5); St. Francis, 6-2 (9-8); Princeton, 5-3 (10-9); North Branch, 3-5, (7-11); Cambridge-Isanti, 0-8 (4-15).

Cambridge-Isanti Softball

The Cambridge-Isanti softball team stayed busy over the past week, with three games in three days.

They had a game on May 17 on the road in Big Lake. The girls made a fighting effort to hang on by posting six runs. They were no match for the host team however, and were sent home with a 14-6 loss.

Next up was another road game in North Branch. The Vikings jumped ahead early, and did not let up. The girls could not find what they needed at the plate and wound up taking the 10-0 loss.

The girls reached the end of their busy week on May 19, when they hosted Buffalo. Unfortunately, it was more of the same as they were held scoreless in the 7-0 loss.

After not scoring in the past two games, the team will need to find some power at the plate for their season finale. Their final regular season game was set for May 20 in Grand Rapids, but has been postponed to a later date.

Mississippi 8 Conference standings: Chisago Lakes, 8-0 (16-4); North Branch, 6-2 (11-6); St. Francis, 3-5 (8-12); Cambridge-Isanti, 2-6 (6-12); Princeton, 1-7 (5-13).

Braham Baseball

The Braham baseball team finished their regular season in winning fashion.

It all started with a big win in Rush City on May 19. The boys were on fire, scoring at will to start the game. They posted 16 runs on their Great River conference rival, and went home happy after a big win. The final regular season game was held in Pine City on May 22.

It was a close game, but another favorable result for the Bombers. They came through when needed, and pulled ahead to take a 7-4 victory.

The boys have been on one of the hottest streaks in the state, as they have not lost a game since April 12. The Section 5A tournament will kick off on May 25, with the second-seeded Bombers hosting East Central.

Great River Conference standings: Aitkin, 9-0 (13-0); Braham, 9-2 (10-3); Hinckley-Finlayson, 6-2 (7-5); Onamia, 5-2 (7-6); Isle, 5-6 (9-9; Pine City, 4-4 (4-6); East Central, 3-7 (3-9); Rush City, 1-8 (2-9); Ogilvie, 0-11 (0-13).

Braham Softball

The Braham softball team faced some difficult weather over the past week, and saw two games cancelled as a result.

When the rain finally cleared, they headed to Rush City for some Great River Conference softball.

The Bombers ran into the hottest team in the conference, and it showed on the field. They gave it their all, but were no match for the Tigers. Rush City sent them packing with a 11-1 loss.

The girls had one more game to make up, when they hosted Hinckley-Finlayson on May 23. The results from that game will be in the next edition of the Isanti County News.

After all make-up games have been played, teams can receive their ranking for the Section 5A tournament which is set to begin on May 30.

Great River Conference Standings: Rush City, 10-0 (14-2); Aitkin, 7-2 (9-9); Braham, 6-4 (9-7); Hinckley-Finlayson, 5-4 (6-6); Isle, 3-5 (7-9); Pine City, 2-5 (2-11); East Central, 2-7 (4-10); Ogilvie, 0-8 (0-14).