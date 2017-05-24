Driver seriously injured in early morning crash

According to a press release provided by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office:

On Wednesday, May 24, at approximately 7:20 a.m, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division received a report of a personal injury motor vehicle crash involving one rolled over vehicle in the 2800 block of County Road 6 Northwest. A driver had to be extricated from his vehicle following an early morning crash. Photo by Isanti County Sheriff’s Office

Upon arrival, deputies located one vehicle off of the roadway into a deep ditch area that was semi-filled with water. Deputies on scene were unable to get to the driver out and extrication was needed.

Due to the level of injuries, an air ambulance was ordered. Dalbo fire and rescue responded to the scene and assisted the ground paramedics with extrication of the driver.

The air ambulance arrived and transported the lone occupant to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

The driver sustained very serious injuries and was reported to not have been wearing his seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting at the scene was, Isanti County Safety and Rescue, Dalbo Fire, Allina Ambulance and Life Link air ambulance.