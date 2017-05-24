County – ISANTI COUNTY, MINNESOTA

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE

ISANTI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Per Minnesota Statutes 375.12 Publication of Proceedings.

Meeting held on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at 9:15 a.m. Government Center Boardroom

A detail of the entire minutes are available for public inspection in the Isanti County Administrators Office or by visiting our website at www.co.isanti.mn.us.

Members Present: Chairperson Turnquist; Commissioners Anderson, Morris, Oslund, Warring

Members Absent: None

Others Present: K VanHooser, J Edblad, C Caulk, R Heilman, T MacMillan, C Struss, T Determan, T Bergloff, B Wendorf (Reporter: N Olson)

O0o Chairperson Turnquist convened the meeting and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

O0o Public Comment Session. No public comment was made.

17/05-01 Morris/Oslund to approve the May 3, 2017, County Board agenda with the addition of A. 15.

Resolution by County Board to authorize Kevin VanHooser, County Administrator, to send a letter

to local Legislators to request support in funding the high speed internet expansion. Carried.

17/05-02 Oslund/Warring to approve the minutes of the April 19, 2017, County Board meeting. Carried.

17/05-03 Anderson/Morris to approve the purchase of an enclosed multipurpose snowmobile trailer for the

Sheriff Department to be paid for with unused snowmobile and ATV grant funds in the amount of

$5,599.00. Carried.

O0o At this time, Sheriff Chris Caulk, conducted the swearing in of Deputy Sheriff Thomas Jerome.

17/05-04 Warring/Anderson to approve the following Personnel Committee Recommendation #1: to ap

prove moving Dyanne Schuno from an Administrative Assistant I to an Administrative Assistant II

effective May 4, 2017. Carried.

17/05-05 Oslund/Morris to accept the resignation of M Caza, Human Recourses Director/Deputy County

Administrator, with regrets, effective May 19, 2017. Carried.

17/05-06 Oslund/Turnquist to approve an application of the Dalbo Firemans Relief Association to conduct

excluded bingo on October 14, 2017, at the Dalbo Fire Hall, located in the City of Dalbo, Dalbo

Township, Isanti County; further to waive any waiting period. Carried.

17/05-07 Morris/Oslund to approve the CERTIFICATION OF MINUTES RELATING TO $2,390,000 GENER

AL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2017A (on file). Carried.

17/05-08 Morris/Warring to approve the following utility permits: to Arvig for a buried fiber optic line and

enclosures along CSAH 21, Permit No. 17-05-40; and to East Central Electric for a buried electrical

line along CR 36, Permit No. 17-05-41. Carried.

17/05-09 Oslund/Anderson to ratify the hire of J Trantanella, Highway Technician II, effective May 22, 2017.

Carried.

17/05-10 Morris/Anderson to approve the resubmittal/approval of previous award grant for the 2018/19

State Caseload/Workload Reduction grant in the amount of $129,124. Carried.

17/05-11 Anderson/Oslund to approve the resubmittal/approval of previous award grant for the 2018/19

State Remote Electronic Alcohol Monitoring (REAM) Grant in the amount of $16,000.00. Carried.

17/05-12 Warring/Anderson, to accept the resignation of A Burhite, Deputy Auditor I, effective May 12,

2017. Carried.

17/05-13 Morris/Oslund to approve the Resolution to Support a Lower St. Croix Major Watershed One

Watershed, One Plan Implementation Framework Project (on file). Carried.

17/05-14 Anderson/Oslund to approve the Waste Hauler Recycling License to ACE Solid Waste, Inc.

Carried.

17/05-15 Morris/Warring to approve the final plat of Maple view Ridge, Plat 4, for W Calander and J Nelson,

Sections 11, 12, 13, and 14, Township 35, Range 23, Isanti Township. Carried.

17/05-16 Oslund/Warring to approve the final plat of Birchwood Estates Third Addition for JC Homes,

Section 11, Township 35, Range 23, Isanti Township. Carried.

17/05-17 Anderson/Morris to approve the Sub-Grant Agreement with Metropolitan Emergency Services

Board (MESB) for the creation of county-wide GIS address point datasets. Carried.

17/05-18 Anderson/Oslund to approve the Professional Services Agreement with Schneider Corporation to

complete the Next Generation 9-1-1 project. Carried.

17/05-19 Oslund/Warring to approve a February, 2017 expense claim from M Bostrom, Emergency

Management Director, in the amount of $170.00. Carried.

0Oo Commissioners provided various committee reports.

17/05-20 Oslund/Warring to award the bid to G Oldenkamp for the removal of two (2) structures from Isanti

County property located at Irving & John Anderson County Park in the amount of $5.00 each.

Carried.

17/05-21 Turnquist/Morris to appoint T Buttacavoli, department head, and T Marttila, county employee, to

serve as representatives on the 2017 Comparable Worth Committee. Carried.

17/05-22 Motion by Anderson, seconded by Warring, to approve the following claims and warrants:

17/05-23 Warring/Oslund to accept the resignation of K Lira, Social Worker, effective May 19, 2017. Carried.

17/05-24 Anderson/Warring to authorize K VanHooser, County Administrator, to send a Resolution letter by

the County Board to local legislators to request support in funding the high speed internet

expansion. Carried.

17/05-25 Anderson/Oslund to adjourn (10:54 a.m.). Carried.

Kevin VanHooser, County Administrator

By: Sharon Katka, Office Manager/Personnel Technician

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 24, 2017

691227

http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/05/691227-1.pdf