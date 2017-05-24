Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – ISANTI COUNTY

HIGHWAY PROJECT

Bids Close June 19, 2017 at 10:00 A.M.

Contract No. 1706

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids will be received until 10:00 A.M., June 19, 2017 by the office of the Isanti County Engineer located at 232 North Emerson St., Cambridge, Minnesota 55008. Proposals will be opened and read publicly by the County Engineer or his representative at 232 North Emerson St., Cambridge, Minnesota, immediately after the hour set for receiving bids.

Grading, Reclamation, Milling, Aggregate Base, Asphalt Pavement, and Pavement Marking

Located on CR 34, 0.53 miles S of 343rd Ave to CR 36; and CR 48, 301st Ave to TH 95. CP Nos. 13-C-34-281, 17-C-34-291, 07-C-48-291. Projects total length of 3.8 miles.

The major approximate quantities are; 1 LS clearing and grubbing; 34 LF remove culvert pipe; 9049 CY common excavation; 5337 CY common borrow; 2675 Tons aggregate surfacing Cl 1; 5250 Tons aggregate base Cl 5; 53772 SY full depth reclamation; 5898 CY haul full depth reclamation; 14250 Tons asphalt pavement; 142 LF 15 CS pipe culvert; 6 EA 15 GS safety apron; 3 LS Traffic Control; 950 LF of Silt Fence; 96 LF Sediment Control Log; 1 Ton fertilizer; 5 acres seeding; 300 Pounds seed mixture; 15 Tons mulch material; 5 Acres disk anchoring; 108 SY erosion control blankets; 66849 LF 4 solid and broken line striping.

Plan and Proposal may be viewed and purchased at the office of the Isanti County Engineer at 232 North Emerson St., Cambridge, Minnesota 55008. (763) 689-1870

Plan and Proposal Cost;

Counter Price $25.00;

Mailed $35.00

Plans and Proposals are non-refundable.

Counter purchases may be made between 7:30 AM and 4:00 PM, Monday thru Friday.

Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidders Bond, Certified Check or a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount equal to five percent of the total bid made payable to the County Treasurer of Isanti County.

The County Board of Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein, and further reserve the right to award the contract to serve the best interest of the County.

Richard Heilman, County Engineer

Isanti County,

Cambridge, MN 55008

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 24, 31, June 7, 2017

692253