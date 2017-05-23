Minnco employees dress down to help others

Pictured from left are Becky Kastenbauer, Anna Bredeson, Katie Mullen, Sue Points, Mary Westlund, Pam Streed, Mindy Seamon, Becky Larson and Sheila Spanier.

Minnco Credit Union employees recently raised money for New Pathways through Dress Down Days.

Employees could donate $5 for each Wednesday in the month of May in order to be able to wear jeans to work. On one of those Wednesdays, members of Minnco’s Volunteer Committee presented New Pathways a check for $750.

On hand to receive the check were Mary Westlund, Program Manager/Family Educator and Pam Streed, Executive Director. Westlund mentioned the funds would be used for a new picnic table and playhouse for their playground area.

New Pathways Inc. provides shelter and support services to families with children experiencing homelessness in Central Minnesota.