Dean Lillion, age 89, of Isanti died unexpectedly at home on May 14, 2017.

Dean Victor Lillion was born on May 2, 1928 to Joseph and Hulda (Palmquist) Lillion. Five days after his birth, Hulda passed away in the Superior, Wisconsin hospital of influenza and pneumonia. As father, Joseph, had his hands full with seven other children, plus a farm to run, it was necessary to find a temporary home for baby Dean. He was placed in the Children’s Home for his first year of life. After that, he stayed in the home of Minnie and Edward Erickson. By the summer of 1933, Dean was home with his seven siblings, his father, his cousin Walfred Olander and his uncle Victor. He later moved to Illinois and lived with his eldest sister, Tillie and her children.

Dean enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 15, 1945 for the duration of the war. Dean married Mary Louise Johnson on January 30, 1953. Four children were born of this union: Joseph in 1953, James in 1955, Jay in 1958 and Dianne in 1960. In 1962, Dean and Mary’s marriage ended in divorce. After the divorce, Dean moved back to Isanti County, where he still resided.

Dean worked many jobs at Honeywell, Twin City Arsenal, Bob’s Lookout, Sundance Golf Course and was president of Brooklyn Center Little League for six years.

He is survived by his children, Joseph (Rochele) Lillion, James (Linda) Lillion, Jay (Sylvia Godich) Lillion, and Dianne (Greg) Park; grandchildren, Heather, Alisha, Stefanie, James, Calvin, Joslyn, Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Wesley and Matthew; two sisters, June Anderson and Grace Haynes; sister-in-law, Mary Lillion; nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Mary; siblings, Earl, Eleanore, Robert, Mathilda and Edith; and great-granddaughter, Bailey Joy.

Funeral services 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Strike Funeral Home – Isanti Chapel with visitation one hour prior. Online condolences at StrikeFuneral.com.