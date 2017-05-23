Cambridge Lutheran offers VBS

Vacation Bible School is coming to Cambridge Lutheran Church this summer, Monday through Friday, June 19-23.

All kids who are age four through sixth-grade, are welcome. Bring friends and neighbors. It’s the exciting place to be.

They start the day at 9 a.m. with energetic music and hilarious skits for all kids. This is followed by age-appropriate groupings for the remaining part of the day.

• Age 4 – Kindergarten meet from 9 a.m. to noon. The theme is “Created by God; Built for a Purpose.” Kids will be able to do science experiments and create fun crafts while learning that God created them special for his grand purpose.

• Grades 1-6 meet from 9 a.m. to noon. Luther Point Bible Camp counselors lead the kids in “The Water of Life” for Bible time, many active outdoor and indoor games including the gaga pit, and a variety of other activities. Kids go home singing and laughing.

To register, visit http://cambridgelutheran.org/connect/summer and download the registration form and email that to [email protected] You may register at the door; however, early registration is very helpful in the planning. There is no cost, but donations of $20 per child or a maximum of $50 per family are appreciated. The church is located at 621 Old N. Main, Cambridge.