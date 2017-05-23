Braham Outreach presents Professor Marvel’s Magic Show

The 2017 Braham Outreach summer reading program, Reading by Design, kicks off with a special free show for kids of all ages .

Join for non-stop action as Professor Marvel brings books to life with magic, story-telling and comedy at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2 at the Braham Event Center.

Selected children’s books will be interwoven in to this magical presentation filled with audience participation and more. The entire show focuses on books and literacy and the fun of “doing it yourself.”

The program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.