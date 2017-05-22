Vickie R. McGuire

Vickie McGuire, age 62, of North Branch, passed away unexpectedly May 18, 2017 at home.

Vickie Ray McGuire was born September 4, 1954 in Hankinson, North Dakota to Rayman and Betty (Goldenstein) Thompson. She attended school in Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge High School in 1973. After high school she started working at the Cambridge State Hospital, where she was employed for almost 39 years. In 1982 Vickie married Tom McGuire and they made their home in the Cambridge area.

Vickie enjoyed baking cookies and cakes, reading, crocheting, gardening and canning. She loved babysitting for her family members. She loved kids. Vickie and Tom also enjoyed going to concerts and often would camp at the Minnesota State Fair and enjoy the music and atmosphere of the fair. She was a special person, dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; son, Justin; daughter, Amanda (Toby) Fauska; sister, Debbie Hasselfeldt; two brothers, Mike Thompson and Steve (Georgia) Thompson; three grandchildren, Kassidy, Katelyn and Alex; many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24th at Strike Funeral Home – Isanti Chapel with a time for visiting starting one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeFuneral.com.