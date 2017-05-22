Thank you for supporting foster dog Chrissy

Dear Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was able to donate to the fund for Christmas (Chrissy) to get surgery on her eyes.

We were able to raise enough money and she had her surgery on May 11.

Dr. Robert Larocca and his staff are excellent and did a wonderful job with her. She is tired and is resting. She still has swollen eyes from the surgery and it will take some time for that to go away but they say that she should be able to see as soon as that swelling goes down.

She is resting and sleeping a lot, which is what she is supposed to do. Thank you again so very much.

Pope County Humane Society, Glenwood

Rod and Kathy Leick, Stanchfield