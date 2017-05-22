Thank you for sharing the story of our son

Dear Editor:

Thank you for running the story on my son, Carlton Hanna, who competed in the Boston Marathon.

It was nice to know that his teammates and friends from high school could see what he has been up to. I always find it interesting when a local does something special and they no longer live in the area. For that matter, they can still live here and I want to know about it.

I have lived here for 18 years and this was the only time I have ever brought anything to the paper. So you can see this was no small matter.

I once again thank you. Printing the article mattered a lot to him and his family.

Timothy and Beverly Hanna

Cambridge