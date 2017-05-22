John A. Swedell Jr. was born on August 23, 1924 to parents J. Almond and Frances (Alm) Swedell at Maple Ridge Township in Isanti County, Minnesota.

John enlisted in the Naval Air Force in World War II; serving in Florida and Oklahoma.

He attended the University of Minnesota and earned a degree for Civil Engineering. John worked for the U.S Bureau of Reclamation on water projects in both North Dakota and Montana. After his sister Jean’s husband Robert Souders passed away in 1985, John moved to take care and share homes in Missoula, MT; Grand Maris and the family farm in Maple Ridge with Jean. Jean passed in 2010 and John moved to Grace Pointe Presbyterian Homes in Cambridge where he spent the rest of his days peacefully. He was 92 years old.

John is preceded by his parents and sisters, Jean Souders and Muriel Swedell.

He is survived by his sister Shirley Edwards, nephew John Edwards, grandnieces Hannah and Monica Edwards and their mother Mary Edwards and great-grandnephew Paul Bergman. He also had many friends and other relatives and was loved by all who knew him.

A Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at North Maple Ridge with Rev. Bob DeYoung officiating. Interment will be in the North Maple Ridge Cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.