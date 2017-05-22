A celebration of life for Harold Paul Halbert, Jr., age 50, of Onamia, formerly of Isanti, will be held Saturday, May 27, 2017 from 1-4 p.m. at the Rush City Community Center, 740 West 14th Street, Rush City, MN.

Harold Halbert, Jr. was born September 3, 1966 to Harold Halbert, Sr. and Audrey (Stark) Halbert in Brainerd, Minnesota.

He worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT).

He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time collecting and repairing snowmobiles and other motorized vehicles. He loved family gatherings and reminiscing.

Harold passed away May 16, 2017 at his residence near Onamia.

He is survived by his children, Chelsie and Nick Halbert, both of Cambridge; brothers and sisters, Lonnie (Kim) Halbert of Rush City, Audra (John) Carter of Rush City, and Corey (Amanda) Halbert of Mora.