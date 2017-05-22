Elaine Doris Whiteis

Elaine Doris (Farren) Whiteis passed away March 23, 2017 at the age of 78. Even as we mourn her death we celebrate her life.

Elaine was born in Philadelphia on July 25, 1938 and spent her childhood in Grenloch, NJ.

She married her best friend and husband on November 25, 1960. In 1964 they moved to Coon Rapids, MN where they lived until 1996. At that time they sold their house, purchased a motor-home and went sightseeing for many years. Elaine was a true gypsy at heart and loved to travel the US and abroad, her favorite place being Hawaii.

She was preceded in death by son, Michael; son-in-law Allen Saks; parents Lena and Lester Farren, in-laws Mert and Mayme Whiteis (Albert Lea, MN); and brothers in law Bill Milligan and Bernie Evans.

She is survived by loving husband of 56 years George; children Lisa (Jeff) Iverson and Dawn Saks; daughter in law Stephanie (Tim) Gross; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; siblings Janet Milligan and Ken Farren; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be Saturday June 3rd at New Hope Community Church, Isanti Campus; 114 Dahlin Avenue, Isanti, MN at 11:00 AM with visitation starting at 10:00 AM.