Cambridge-Isanti’s Leibel twins are in it together

A pair of Cambridge-Isanti softball players have opponents seeing double. Twins Kayla and Anna Leibel have been tearing up the diamond for the Bluejackets, but their bond runs deeper than the game. Kayla and Anna Leibel lay around in the grass, back where their love for the game all started. Photos provided

The juniors have been playing softball since they were just 5 years old, and it has become an important part of their sisterhood.

While the girls do not have much of a sibling rivalry, they do have a built-in support system not many players have.

“It’s a lot of fun, because we really push each other,” Kayla said. “We are really competitive with each other.”

“But it is always positive,” Anna adds. “It is more constructive criticism.”

While opposing teams and teachers may have to do a double take, Kayla noted their teammates never seem to have an issue identifying who is who.

“Our teammates have known us and go to school with us, so they aren’t really confused by it,” she said.

The duo has gotten used to the twin stereotypes over the years, and no, they cannot read each other’s minds. They do, however, have a sixth sense when it comes to softball.

Kayla serves as the Bluejackets’ catcher, while Anna plays shortstop. As Anna puts it, their connection has helped their team rack up outs on multiple occasions.

“If there is a girl on first, it is my job to cover second if she steals,” she said. “Kayla knows when I cover, and she will throw it down to me right away. I guess it is like telepathy or something.” The Leibel twins now, as Anna carries Kayla on her back.

The twins recalled a specific game from seventh grade versus Buffalo where their twin connection was in full effect. The catcher-shortstop combo managed to throw out five would-be base stealers in a row.

“They just didn’t get the hint that they shouldn’t steal,” Kayla added.

While the sisters never let softball affect their personal lives, that will not stop them from getting heated on the field. Luckily, the other is right there to calm them down.

“I remember one game, where there was a play at home and (Anna) was out by a mile,” Kayla shared. “She threw her mask and her gloves in the air and was yelling.”

“Yeah, Kayla had to calm me down,” Anna said.

The two have been a lethal combo on offense and defense for the Bluejackets this season. First-year head coach Brittany Adolphson has enjoyed working with the Leibel sisters and is thankful she has two.

“They are pretty much a coach’s dream,” she said. “They stay after, they work hard, and take extra swings, all of that.”

While she may have been confused by the twins at first, she mentioned once you get to know them, it is simple to tell them apart.

“From behind they will look very similar, but once you get to know them, they look different, and their personalities are different,” Adolphson said.

Aside from their senior season, the twins do not know what their softball future has in store for them. But they do know they want to keep playing together.