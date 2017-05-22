C-I Community Ed to offer Bridge

Cambridge-Isanti Schools Community Education will be offering, “The Game of Bridge.”

This class is perfect for people who know a little about Bridge (or who play 500) and those who want a better understanding of the game.

Participants will learn modern bidding techniques and keys to good declarer play and winning defense.

This class is open to adults and will meet six times: Thursday, June 1, 8, 22, July 6, 20 and Aug. 3, from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Adult Enrichment Center in Cambridge.

The class will be taught by Susan Jackson, who has played Bridge for many years. She is an American Contract Bridge League certified Bridge teacher and a Gold Life Master.

Preregistration is required. For more information or to register visit the Community Education website at C-ISchools.org. Hover over “Departments,” then click on “Community Education,” call 763-689-6189, or stop into the Cambridge-Isanti Schools Community Education office located in the Education Services Center at 625 Main St. N. in Cambridge. The office is open Monday thru Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As an incentive, those who complete the series of classes will receive a Community Education rebate on registration fees (sponsored by Minnesota Bridge Education).