Plant an extra row for the local food shelf

Dear Editor:

It is planting time and a wonderful time to be thinking about your local food shelf. Think about putting in an extra plant or an extra row for the food shelf. People that use the food shelf love home grown fruits and vegetables as much as you do. You do not need to donate a lot of produce at one time. Perhaps you have two extra tomatoes or three extra cucumbers. We will take them.

So keep in mind your local food shelf when your garden begins to flourish and your crops are coming in faster than you can eat them. The local food shelf would love to take them off your hands. Remember children love carrots and cucumbers and cherry tomatoes.

Kathy Wills, Director Hunger Relief

Family Pathways