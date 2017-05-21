Nolan staff to hold ‘Congress Comes to You’ meetings

U.S. Congressman Rick Nolan (MN-08) recently announced the locations of several Congress Comes to You meetings his staff will operate.

“Hearing directly from residents makes me a better advocate in Washington for the great people of Minnesota’s Eighth District,” Nolan said. “Congress Comes to You meetings are an opportunity to meet with members of my staff and discuss matters of interest and importance to you.”

Meetings will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 22 at Dala Apartments Senior Dining, 470 Bean Ave., Mora; 1-2 p.m. at Kanabec County Courthouse, 18 North Vine St., Mora; and from 3-4 p.m. May 22 at Braham City Hall, 201 S. Broadway, Braham.