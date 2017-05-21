Join for afternoon tea

Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

You are all invited to join us for an afternoon tea, “A Cup of Grace,” on Sunday, May 28 from 1:30-to 3:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center.

The tea is in loving memory of Annette Klatt, one of our wonderful patrons who passed away last August. Annette’s family is hosting this event.

Our afternoon tea will include homemade scones, tea sandwiches and sweet treats. Each course will be paired with an exquisite tea. We encourage you to dress up and wear a fancy hat. If you have a favorite tea cup and saucer, bring it along.

The fee for this fun-filled event is $20 per person. Tickets are available at SAC’s Enrichment Center. Either stop in or call us at 763-689-6555 to reserve your spot today. We hope you can join us.

Outstanding Senior Citizens

It’s that time again–we are seeking nominations for the male and female Isanti County 2017 Outstanding Senior Citizen Awards. Nominees must be residents of Isanti County and must be age 70 by June 1, 2017. The nominee’s volunteer service must be accomplished after reaching age 65 and must be a current unpaid activity that demonstrates commitment to their community. A previous county winner not chosen as the state winner is eligible; however, a 2017 nomination form must be completed.

If you know of an individual who meets the above qualifications and has touched the lives of others in their community, please stop in to SAC’s Enrichment Center and pick up a nomination form. Forms must be completed and returned to us by June 15, 2017.

The 2017 Outstanding Male and Female Senior Citizens will ride in the Isanti Rodeo Parade, will be honored at the Isanti County Fair, and will be entered into the Minnesota State Fair competition for the State Outstanding Senior Citizen Award on Aug. 31. We know there are many outstanding senior citizens who make numerous contributions to their community. Take some time to nominate them so that they can be publicly recognized for their achievements.

Weekly Activities

Monday, May 22:

Ham & Scalloped Potatoes

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

• 1 p.m. – Bridge.

Tuesday, May 23:

Meat Loaf

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

• Noon – Legal Aid.

Wednesday, May 24:

Chicken Kiev

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9 a.m. – Cribbage.

Thursday, May 25:

Pork Chops

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• Noon – “500” cards.

Friday, May 26

• 7:30-9:30 a.m. – Breakfast

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch.

Upcoming Events

• Sunday, May 28, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (at the Friendship Cafe) A Cup of Tea Fundraiser. Read article above.

• Wednesday, May 31: Twins Game at 12:10 p.m. Leave at 10:30 a.m. Twins vs. Houston. Cost $17 for ticket and $15 for transportation. It will be great fun. Call to order reserve a ticket. They are having a great season.