Wisconsin woman with warrant faces new drug charge

A Wisconsin woman is facing a drug charge after being picked up on an active warrant in Isanti County. Novotny Rose Mitthun

Novotny Rose Mitthun, 21, of Frederic, Wisconsin, was charged May 4 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge before Judge Amy Brosnahan with gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession. Her bail was set at $6,000 without conditions or $3,000 with conditions and next court appearance for May 25.

According to the criminal complaint:

On May 3, at 1:07 a.m., Isanti County Deputy Matt Burkhardt was dispatched to a bar in Stanchfield where Mitthun was present with an active warrant.

Upon arrival, Burkhardt observed Mitthun outside of the bar smoking a cigarette and confirmed she had an active warrant.

Prior to placing Mitthun in handcuffs, Burkhardt asked Mitthun if she had anything on her he should know about. Mitthun said she had a small bag of methamphetamine in her right front pants pocket. Mitthun was placed in handcuffs and a search of her person resulted in a small clear bag with a white crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.