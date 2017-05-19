Upcoming C-I Community Education events

Just Down The Road Historic Churches of Minnesota will be presented by Doug Ohman on Monday, May 22, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Adult Enrichment Center.

Go on a journey around Minnesota exploring the history of many of the state’s oldest churches. You will hear stories and experiences from Ohman’s travels. You will meet many of the people that he has met in his quest of photographing nearly 2,500 churches. Ohman will even include some photos and facts about the local churches around the Cambridge-Isanti area.

More information: Cambridge-Isanti Community Education office, 763-689-6189 or c-ischools.org, click on departments, then Community Education.

• Saluting The Civil War presented by Doug Ohman will be held on Monday, May 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the Adult Enrichment Center.

Ohman has made a project of finding the graves and remembering those from Minnesota who served in this tragic but interesting chapter in American History. From the historic Lakewood Cemetery to the forgotten back road graveyards, he has photographed and researched hundreds of grave markers to ensure we never forget the sacrifices of these brave Americans. He will also share photographs of most of the Civil War monuments found in the state. As a special edition, Ohman will take you to several of the national battlefields where the boys from Minnesota courageously served.

Ohman was born and raised in Anoka where he developed a love of history and geography at an early age which translated well into a career as a photographer. Never taking a photography class, Ohman learned his art through the time tested method of trial and error. Ohman keeps busy publishing books, selling fine art and doing public speaking. He continues to explore the back roads of America with his camera.