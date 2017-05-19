Thom S. Simmons

Thom Smith Simmons, age 88, of Cambridge, Minnesota passed away suddenly the morning of May 13, 2017.

Thom was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 26, 1928, to Lance and Musette (Smith) Simmons. He was united in marriage to Lois Moore on August 5, 1950. Thom graduated from the University of Detroit with a degree in chemical engineering in 1952, and received a diploma in nuclear engineering from the University of California at Berkeley in 1955. In 1952, Thom joined American Standard, moving to the American Standard Atomic Energy Division in Mountain View, California in 1959. Thom joined C. E. Rogers Company, a dairy equipment design and manufacturing firm, in Detroit in 1961, moving with the company to Mora, Minnesota in 1971. He served as chief engineer for 14 years and became vice president of engineering in 1985. Thom was an invited guest lecturer at Michigan State University and holds several patents. After retiring in 1993, he traveled overseas to assist companies to adapt and repair their equipment. He made the Cambridge community his home for 46 years.

Thom was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, American Society of Chemical Engineers, Livonia Citizen’s Commission of Vocational Training, MENSA, Tau Beta Pi, and Tau Kappa Epsilon. Thom enjoyed reading, golf, church activities and religious study, fishing, travel, jazz music, bridge and family cards, interesting conversations, and fixing things. Mostly Thom loved his wife Loey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James Simmons and daughter-in-law Paula Poorman.

Thom is survived by his wife Lois; children Susan Simmons of Isanti, Linda (Peter) Berglund of Shoreview, Mark Simmons of Cambridge, and Jeff (Susan) Simmons of Brooklyn Park; two grandchildren Andrea (Patei) Iyegha and David (Alanna) Berglund; seven great grandchildren Charlie, Ruthie, Naomi, Ellis, Vivian and Luther Iyegha, and Josephine Berglund; brother Peter (Barb Limberger) Simmons; and sister-in-law Sue Simmons.

A Memorial Celebration will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2017, at Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. Visiting with the family will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the church.

The family wishes to especially thank the Cambridge police, hospital and emergency care teams; the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Anatomy Bequest Program; and Common Ground church.

Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.