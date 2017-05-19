Lorraine “Lanie” DeLong

Lorraine Marie DeLong, of Pine City, formerly of Braham, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017 at the Lakeside Medical Center in Pine City. She was 90 years old.

Lorraine, lovingly known as Lanie, was born with her twin sister Lorretta on September 11, 1926 in Faribault, Minnesota to parents John and Margaret (Mueller) Keilen.

Lanie was united in marriage to Harold Lee in 1947 and they were blessed with four children, James, David, Nancy, and Joseph. In 1956, Lanie was united in marriage to Earl DeLong. The couple welcomed two more daughters into the family, Diane and Terry.

Lanie enjoyed quilting and made countless quilts for her family and friends. She also liked to play cards and the marble game as well as trips to the casino. Lanie was active with the Pine City Senior Center for many years. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Lanie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl, an infant daughter, son Joseph Lee, daughter-in-law Lorna Lee, brothers, Christy, Harold, and Leo; and sisters, Elizabeth, Bernadine, and Agnes.

She is survived by her children, James (Yvonne) Lee, David Lee, Nancy Lee (Gary Pangerl), Diane (Paul) Sutch, Terry (Keith) Engberg and Glenn Stich; 10 grandchildren, Shane, Sonny, Tina, Tara, Kyle, Ty, Evelyn, Paul Jr., Kassandra and Justin; 15 great grandchildren and twin sister Lorretta “Lottie” Seira; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Service was held on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Siloa Lutheran Church with Pastor Dan Olson officiating. Music was provided by Marie Grundberg. Casket Bearers were Shane Lee, Justin Engberg, Ty Johnson, Keith Engberg, Glenn Stich, Larry Nelson, Franny Malecha, Lou Ann Rezak, and Jerry Keilen. Honorary Casket Bearer was Kassandra Engberg. Interment was in the Calvary Lutheran Cemetery at Rush Point. Arrangements were by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.