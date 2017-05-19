Local Eagle Scout fundraising for Scouts’ trip to Florida

A Cambridge Boy Scout troop is funding a major trip with a magazine recycling drive.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 84 will be collecting magazines and other types of “shiny paper” for recycling every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Farmers Market this summer from May through September. The Cambridge Farmers Market is held in the parking lot by City Center Market, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge.

The recycling effort is being spearheaded by Scott Granlund, a local Eagle Scout, Scout leader and merit badge counselor, with help from his mother, Jen Granlund.

Scott Granlund has used magazine drives like this to raise funds for Scouting before, but never on this scale.

“It’s a little bit different,” he said, “but very fun so far.”

The fundraiser is being completed in partnership with the Duluth Mill, which makes printed products on recycled paper. The recyclables

Granlund collects will be delivered to the mill in exchange for payment.

“It’s 10 cents a pound,” Jen Granlund said.

The fundraising goal for this effort is $1,000, which translates to 10,000 pounds of recycled paper.

The Scouts will use the money raised to fund a trip to Seabase, in Florida, in October. Seabase is a high adventure Scout camp operated by the Boy Scouts of America at the national level. It is one of only a few Scout bases of its type in the U.S. Others include Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico and the Northern Tier National High Adventure Bases, which include sites in both Minnesota and Canada.

Taking a trip to Seabase is coveted among the Scouting community – the rights to make reservations for trips there are determined each year by a lottery. Once a troop is selected by the lottery, they still have to come up with deposit money, often thousands of dollars, depending on the adventure program they are planning to participate in.

Seabase’s adventures entail a lot more than your typical Boy Scout camping trip.

“The one that they’re going on is a week of scuba diving, snorkeling and living in a vessel,” Jen Granlund said.

The magazine drive will help fill in the financial cracks for members of the troop who need a little extra help paying for the trip.

“If there are some boys who don’t have it, this will help later,” Jen Granlund said. And if all the Scouts in the troop do have their trip fully paid for in time, the money raised will still be used to benefit the troop with future endeavors.

Scott Granlund attained the rank of Eagle Scout –the top honor achievable in Boy Scouts – in 2011, and he sees this fundraiser as a way to benefit an organization that has benefited him over years of involvement.

“I feel like it’s time that I should give back to the Boy Scouts,” he said.

In addition to helping Troop 84 realize its trip to Seabase, Scott Granlund is also working on getting a job there.

Besides at the farmers market, recyclables for the fundraiser can also be dropped off at Cartridge World in Cambridge. Recyclable items for the Scouts’ effort include magazines, catalogs, newspaper inserts and copy paper. Items that cannot be recycled include newspapers, paper and plastic bags, colored paper, phone books, envelopes with plastic windows and items that are wet. Some local businesses have donated coupons to be given out by the Scouts as an incentive for community members to recycle their old magazines and shiny paper in this fundraiser.