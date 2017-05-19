Kenneth “Kenny” Englund

Kenneth Donald Englund passed away on May 17, 2017 at the age of 84 years old surrounded by his loving family.

Survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jean Englund, son Jimmy (Wendy) Englund, daughters Carol Fleischer and Carrie (Mitch) Borchardt, grandchildren; Jay (Amanda) Englund, Justin Anderson, Kendra Fleischer, Heather Anderson and Kaitlin Fleischer, great-grandchildren Kaid and Evelyn, brother Ernie (Betty) Englund and sister-in-law Kareen Englund.

Preceded in death by grandson Andy Englund, son-in-law Ron Fleischer, parents Peter and Edna Englund and 10 brothers and two sisters Albert, Annie, Minnie, Wilfred, Wilfred, Clarence, Clifford, Aleck, Arnold, Alton, Carl and Richard.

Kenneth was the 13th child out of 14 children born to Peter and Edna Englund. Kenneth was raised on the family farm near Long Lake where the Englund family settled in 1912 after immigrating from Sweden.

Kenny served in the Army for two years and the day he came home his friends had a race car ready and waiting for him. He called and cancelled a date with Jean to go racing. He would eventually become a champion stock car racer in the number 75. He could drive anything and if it was broken he could fix it.

He operated Englund Trucking for 26 years – hauling cattle and freight. He was also a farmer and enjoyed doing this for many years. In addition to operating a business, he served on the Bradford Township Board for 47 years. He was one of the longest standing town board members in the State of Minnesota.

He operated the Englund Threshing show for over 10 years. He made many friends from near and far, who would soon become life-long friends!

Kenny and his dog Cubby made the National news for trying to protect his neighbor’s property. He always stood up for what was right and wanted everyone else to do the same. He worked hard for everything that he had!

Kenny and Jean’s five-bedroom farm house became a home for so many. It was always warm, there was food on the table, and coffee in the pot. The door was always open – and many memories were made around the kitchen table.

Kenny had a special love for his family. He loved animals, nature, and anything he could do in the garden. Kenny enjoyed traveling to threshing shows and polka dancing with his wife Jean!

As Kenny would say, “You can’t just follow, you’ve got to get around in front.” He lived this in all that he did, working hard and having a passion for life!

He was an icon in our community and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him!

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22nd at Long Lake Lutheran Church in rural Isanti. A visitation will be held from 2 – 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21st at Long Lake Lutheran Church, and also one hour prior to the funeral Monday at the church. Interment will be in Long Lake Community Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Cambridge American Legion and the National Guard. Arrangements with Strike Funeral Homes.

Online condolences can be placed at StrikeFuneral.com.

