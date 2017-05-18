C-I golfers playing well in warm weather

Cambridge-Isanti Girls Golf

The Cambridge-Isanti girl golfers have been keeping busy with the warm weather.

On May 11 the girls took part in the St. Cloud Invite with 18 other teams. Sophomore MollyAnn Harvey shot a career low with an 81.

Junior Sam Brown also found herself under triple digits, by shooting a 99. The team shot a combined 380, which was good for 11th-place.

On May 15 the Bluejackets played host to nine other teams at Purple Hawk. They made sure that everyone knew whose home course they were on, by taking first-place.

Harvey beat her career low again, this time by one stroke, shooting 80. Brown had another career day herself, shooting a 98.

Head coach Steve Hanson has been impressed with his sophomore star this season.

“A great performance by sophomore MollyAnn Harvey led the team to victory. She was the individual medalist in the event. MollyAnn has been playing fantastic golf this spring, continuing to impress her coaches and fellow golfers by not only breaking the 90 barrier but is threatening to get into the 70’s,” he said. “Her last two rounds have been unbelievable. MollyAnn deserves all the credit she receives. She works hard in practice and is a fabulous leader to her teammates.”

The Bluejackets are resting up and practicing for their next big event at Cedar Creek on May 18.

Cambridge-Isanti Boys Golf

The C-I boys have been staying busy as well, playing three rounds in as many days.

The first took place in St. Cloud on May 11. According to head coach Michael Hennen, the St. Cloud meet was actually their highest score as a team all season.

He knew his team would be ready for Detroit Lakes on May 12-13, and he was right.

“We didn’t play well on Thursday at St. Cloud Country Club Invite, but bounced back on Friday and Saturday to fire our two lowest rounds of the year. We actually went from our highest team score of the year with a 342 at SCCC Invite to our lowest on Friday with a 318 and then a little lower on Saturday with a 315,” he said.

Senior Seth Kirkeide has been leading his team this season with his consistent play, and his coach has taken notice.

“Seth Kirkeide continues to play great golf. He had been our top golfer all season long with consistent rounds,” he added.

On May 15 the boys had their turn at a conference meet, when they traveled to Chisago Lakes. It was Kirkeide again leading his team, shooting a 77.

After the conference meet, the boys find themselves sitting in second-place, eight points behind Chisago.