9 injuries reported after crash in Athens Township

A crash reported at 3:11 p.m. May 14 on Highway 65 in Athens Township resulted in nine injuries. Nine injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in Athens Township on May 14 at Highway 65 and County Road 9. Photo by Isanti County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a blue van driven by Jonay Marie Michals, 32, of Anoka, was westbound on County Road 9, stopped at the stop sign, and then proceeded to pull out in front of a silver van heading northbound on Highway 65, driven by Bee Yang, 55, of St. Paul.

The blue van driven by Michals rolled at least once, coming to rest against a yield sign. Witnesses stated the blue van had just started across the highway directly in front of the silver van. Michals told authorities she looked, but didn’t see anyone coming, so she proceeded across the highway.

Both Michals and her two passengers were transported by ambulance with minor injuries. Yang, along with his five passengers, were also transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

Both drivers and all their passengers were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor in the incident.