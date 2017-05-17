On the Go upcoming events

Open House for the Englund’s Cancelled

The Open House scheduled for May 21 at the Bradford Roadhouse in honor of Kenneth and Jean Englund’s 60th wedding anniversary has been cancelled due to a family emergency.

Free Pickleball Lessons and Organized Play

Beginning June 5 and June 6: Free Pickleball lessons and organized play will be offered by the Isanti County Pickleball Club and Allina Health throughout the summer starting June 5 and June 6. The city of Cambridge built four new, beautiful outdoor pickleball courts at Central Green Park in south Cambridge. The lesson and play will continue for several weeks. This is a new, fun sport for people of all ages 20 and older. To receive detailed information and registration, send an email to [email protected] with your name and phone number. Space is limited, respond promptly.

Open House for New Sheriff’s Building

Thursday, May 18: The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and County Board of Commissioners invite the public to an open house from 2-5 p.m. at the new Sheriff’s Office Administration building, 2440 South Main St., Cambridge. The office will be open for tours and Sheriff’s Office staff and County Commissioners will be on hand to meet the public and answer questions about this building project.

Cambridge Farmers Market

Saturday, May 20: Cambridge Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot in Cambridge.

Isanti County Master Gardeners Plant Sale

Saturday, May 20: Isanti County Master Gardeners will host their annual Plant Sale at the Community Garden from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will have indoor and outdoor plants. There are perennials, annuals, fruits, vegetables, flowers, herbs, grasses, trees and shrubs. Master Gardeners have donated garden items related to items such as tools and pots, (new or gently used).Cambridge Community Garden is located at East Rum River Drive South. Master Gardeners will be there to help you find the right plant and offer insights into how best to use them.

Four Seasons Garden Club Plant Sale

Saturday, May 20: Four Seasons Garden Club presents its 21st annual Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to noon at the City Center Market parking lot in Cambridge, 122 N. Buchanan St., two blocks east on Highway 95 from Main Street.

Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution

Saturday, May 20: Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus (formerly Elim Baptist), 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. Look for them on Facebook. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.

Peace Walk in Cambridge

Saturday, May 20: The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join them. They walk on the first and third Saturdays every month, so they will also meet on June 3 and 17.

Lake Francis Improvement Association

Saturday, May 20: Lake Francis Improvement Association will hold its spring meeting at 10 a.m. in the Bradford Township Hall. Guest speakers will be Tiffany Determan, SWC office, Leslie George, Area Fisheries Supervisor, Division of the Fish and Wild Life Hinckley and Sheriff Chris Caulk. Anyone with an interest in Lake Francis is encouraged to attend. Questions, call Linda at 763-444-5143.

Bride of Christ Brunch

Saturday, May 20: Women’s Hearts & Hands Ministry will host a Bride of Christ Brunch at South Isanti Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Guest speaker is Marty McNunn, who is retired after a lifetime of Christian Ministry beginning in the late 1960s. No ticket required, free-will offering. Everyone welcome.

Helios Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast

Sunday, May 21: The Helios Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee will be served. Tickets are $6, ages 5 and under free. Located on the corner of Second Avenue Southwest and Cypress Street Southwest in Cambridge.

Pancake and Waffle Breakfast

Sunday, May 21: An All-You-Can-Eat Pancake and Waffle Breakfast will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church Parish Hall in Cambridge from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $6 adults; $4 ages 3-11. Silent Auction and free eye screenings for the kids. Sponsored by the Cambridge Lions for the Cambridge Ambassador Program

Free Children’s Vision Screening

Sunday, May 21: Cambridge Lions is sponsoring a free KidSight screening during the Cambridge Ambassador Program’s Pancake and Waffle Breakfast being held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church Parish Hall in Cambridge. The screening takes just seconds, and results are given to parents immediately. For more information call 763-552-0683 or 763-444-5830.

Braham Senior Dance

Wednesday, May 24: All are invited to a Senior Dance at Braham Event Center from 1- 4 p.m. with music by Michael Elsenpeter.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Friday, May 26: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 109 Second Ave. S., Isanti. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

Annual Memorial Day Program

Saturday, May 27: The Old Maple Ridge Covenant Church of Braham will hold a potluck meal at noon followed by a program. Bring your own dishes and silverware. Coffee and punch provided. Come and have a good time of fellowship and remembering. Located at 41145 Holly St. NW, Braham.