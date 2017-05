COUNTRY CAMPING RV PARK, INC.

27437 PALM ST NW ISANTI, MN 55040

The contents of the following on-site storage will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the charges due for storage fees plus incurred costs. Sold as complete unit. Call 763-444-9626 to view contents. All offers must be received by May 25, 2017 by 4pm.

Site #105; Sue Esko; camper, sheds, personal & household belongings

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 17, 24, 2017

