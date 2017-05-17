Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Dated: May 11, 2017

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

1. Default has occurred in the conditions of the Mortgage dated February 11, 2004, executed by Gene A. West, a single person, as Mortgagor(s) to Minnco Credit Union, as Mortgagee, and filed for record February 20, 2004, as Document No. 330700, in the Office of the County Recorder of Isanti County, Minnesota. The land described in the Mortgage is not registered land.

2. The Mortgage has been assigned as follows: None.

3. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was Seventy Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($70,000.00).

4. No action or proceeding at law is now pending to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof.

5. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.

6. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, and taxes, if any paid by the holder of the Mortgage is Sixty-Two Thousand Two Hundred One and 48/100 Dollars ($62,201.48).

7. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the land described as follows:

Lot Six (6) and the West Half of Lot Five (5), in Block Nineteen (19) of Congers Addition to the Village (now City) of Cambridge.

Physical Address: 243 SW 5th Avenue, Cambridge, MN 55008

Parcel ID Number: 15.048.1130

will be sold by the County Sheriff of Isanti County, Minnesota, at public auction on June 29, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the Isanti County Sheriffs Office at 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008.

8. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagors personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months after the date of sale.

9. If this is an owner occupied single-family dwelling, the premises must be vacated by December 29, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.

10. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

11. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Attorney for Mortgagee or Assignee of Mortgage:

D. Sherwood McKinnis,

I.D. No. 176898

McKinnis & Doom, P.A.

200 – 3rd Avenue NE, Suite 300

Cambridge, MN 55008

(763) 552-777

Minnco Credit Union

MORTGAGEE OR ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGE

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 17, 24, 31,

June 7, 14, 21, 2017

689079