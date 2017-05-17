Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

July 26, 2007

MORTGAGOR: Charles Kenneth Hillock Jr. and Delia Hillock, husband and wife.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 15, 2007 Isanti County Recorder, Document No. 381792 as amended by Court Order Dated July 25, 2016 Recorded August 5, 2016 as Document No. A460079.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP. Dated February 10, 2012 Recorded February 21, 2012, as Document No. A422957. And thereafter assigned to: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB D/B/A Christiana Trust, not individually but as Trustee for Hilldale Trust. Dated August 22, 2016 Recorded September 16, 2016, as Document No. A461063.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:

10013370001467456-1

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE:

Countrywide Bank, FSB

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Fay Servicing LLC

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 28177 Lakewood Drive Northwest, Isanti, MN 55040

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 020333600

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

SW 1/4 of NE 1/4, Section 33, Township 35, Range 24, excepting therefrom the East 495 feet thereof and further excepting the West 330 feet thereof and further excepting the North 440 feet thereof together with an easement over and across the following tract of land to-wit: The East 66 feet of the following described property to-wit: The North 440 feet of the SW 1/4 of NE 1/4, Section 33, Township 35, Range 24, excepting therefrom the North 2 rods thereof and further excepting the West 330 feet thereof and further excepting the East 495 feet thereof.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Isanti

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $328,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$406,719.91

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

July 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Office, Law Enforcement Center,2440 Main Street South, Cambridge, Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. 580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on January 16, 2018 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: May 5, 2017

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB d/b/a Christiana Trust, as Trustee

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

150 – 17-002945 FC

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 17, 24, 31,

June 7, 14, 21, 2017

688557