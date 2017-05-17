Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

January 14, 2016

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $156,298.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Amanda Motl, a single person, and Alex Schmies, a single person, joint tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: January 29, 2016 Isanti County Recorder

Document Number: A455868

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Dated: February 02, 2017

Recorded: May 05, 2017 Isanti County Recorder

Document Number: A466187

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

1008671-0000043163-3

Lender or Broker: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Isanti

Property Address: 820 Dogwood St SW, Isanti, MN 55040-7232

Tax Parcel ID Number:

16.073.0020

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 2, Block 1, Rearrangement of Isanti Hills-Phase Four, Isanti County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $164,764.23

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

June 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Isanti County Sheriffs Office, 2440 South Main St., Cambridge, Minnesota 55008

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 29, 2017, or the next business day if December 29, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 12, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037021F01

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 17, 24, 31,

June 7, 14, 21, 2017

687271