Isanti County Sports Recap

Cambridge-Isanti Baseball

After putting together a stretch of solid play, the Cambridge-Isanti baseball team dropped two games to Mississippi 8 Conference opponents. Braham’s Lizzie Altendorf makes the stop behind the plate, and looks a runner back to second on May 12.

On May 11, the Bluejackets made the trip to Princeton for a close game with the Tigers.

The day started out in favor of C-I after a two run first inning, but that changed in a hurry.

The Tigers found their stride in the bottom of the second, and posted six runs. The boys made a comeback bid by adding one run in the third, and another in the seventh but it was not enough.

The Bluejackets had to head home with a 6-4 loss. While it was not the result they hoped for, there was still some positive takeaways.

Senior Colin Lundeen went 2-4 at the plate, with an RBI. Pitcher Luke Johnson surrendered six runs in the second, but was still able to put away seven batters on strikeouts.

On May 15, the boys had a chance at redemption with a trip to Big Lake. The game started with a bang for the home team, as the Bluejackets gave up three runs in the first inning.

The boys tried to make a game out of it by putting up two in the second, but the offense was not there. Scoring one more in the fifth, the boys ended up losing 5-3. Senior Jared Konen maintained his dominance at the plate, by posting an RBI and a double. Cambridge-Isanti sophomore Char Morke cleared 10 feet six inches for a third- place finish in the pole vault at the White Bear True Team meet May 10. Photo by Brad O’Neil

The team continued their busy schedule with three more games in as many days. The first of which took place at Becker High School on May 16. Due to deadline, those results will be in the next issue of the Isanti County News.

The final two games of their big stretch will be May 17 at home against Buffalo and then on the road May 18 in North Branch.

Mississippi 8 Red standings: St. Francis, 6-1 (8-7); Princeton, 5-1 (9-6); Chisago Lakes, 4-2 (7-5); North Branch, 1-5 (3-11); Cambridge-Isanti, 0-7 (3-12).

Cambridge-Isanti Softball

The Cambridge-Isanti softball team found a pair of much needed wins after dropping two in a row.

On May 11, they traveled to Princeton for some Mississippi 8 action. It may have started as a tight game, but the girls found a way to put up some big runs. The team rallied for a 6-2 win over the Tigers.

On May 12, the Bluejackets played host to Hermantown who made the trip to Cambridge. The girls were still feeling the momentum from the night before, and the bats were alive and well.

They continued their strong scoring run, by posting eight runs on their guest, sending them back up north with an 8-3 victory.

The girls will have a few days to prepare before they go on a run of four games in four days.

On May 17 they travel to Big Lake and on May 18 to North Branch for back-to-back road games against Mississippi 8 opponents. The team returns home on May 19, when they host another M8 rival Buffalo. Braham senior Jared Johnson steps into the box against Barnum on May 12. Photos by Mike Bleninger

The girls will end their regular season with a game on the road in Grand Rapids on May 20.

Mississippi 8 Red standings: Chisago Lakes, 6-0 (13-4); North Branch, 4-2 (9-6); St. Francis, 3-4 (8-11); Cambridge-Isanti 2-5 (6-8); Princeton, 1-5 (5-10).

Cambridge-Isanti Boys Track and Field

The Cambridge-Isanti boys track relay teams were firing on all cylinders during the Section 5AAA True Team Meet in White Bear on May 10.

All four of the relay groups were able to post top five finishes in the big meet. The 4×100 and 4×200 teams finished second, and the 4×400 and 4×800 teams came in fourth.

Junior Stephen Smith and senior Michael Dyer came up big in the mid-distance, and distance events. Smith finished second in the 400 (51:55), and seventh in the 800 (2:04.70. Dyer, placed third in the 800 (2:03.66) and seventh in the 1,600 (4:39.96).

The boys hosted the Bluejacket Invite on May 16, but due to deadline, those results will be published in the next edition of the Isanti County News.

Cambridge-Isanti Girls Track and Field Braham senior Jesse Anderson takes a big cut, earning him a double on May 12.

The Cambridge-Isanti girls track team competed in the Section 5AAA True Team Meet in White Bear Lake on May 10 where they saw several top performances in the field events.

The girls had three top five finishes in three different events. Senior Rebekah Kortan placed third in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, three and a half inches. Sophomore Char Morke took home third in the pole vault at 10 feet six inches, and junior Kelese Patton placed third in discus at 111 feet, three inches.

The relay teams have been a strength for the Bluejackets all season, and they did not disappoint. All relay teams finished in the top ten; 4×100 came in fourth, 4×200 took fifth, 4×400 in ninth, and the 4×800 team took seventh.

The top performance of the day came from sophomore Jessica Illg, with her second-place finish in the 400 meter dash (1:01.18). Overall, the team’s effort was enough to earn a third-place finish out of nine teams.

The girls team will also be hosting the Bluejacket Invite on May 16, and those results will be in the next edition of the Isanti County News.

Braham Baseball

The Braham baseball team showed Branum that there was only room for one team named the ‘Bombers’ during a recent game in Braham on May 12.

The boys jumped on the scoreboard early, and did not let up. After posting a handful of runs early, Braham seemed to be in the heads of Barnum’s pitchers. The third inning saw a two walks that loaded the bases, followed by an RBI double by senior Jesse Anderson.

The boys made sure that the inning lasted a long time, as they kept racking up the hits. When the dust had finally settled on the Bombers new field, they were victorious. They sent Barnum packing with a huge 14-2 win. Braham pitcher Emily Lindquist prepares her windup in Braham on May 12.

As the season winds down, the boys find themselves with back-to-back games to end the week. They will play their final home game on May 18 when they host Aitkin. On May 19, they will head over to Rush City for some more Great River baseball.

Great River Conference standings: Aitkin, 7-0 (9-0); Braham, 7-2 (8-3); Hinckley-Finlayson, 6-1 (7-4); Isle, 5-6 (8-8); Pine City, 4-2 (4-4); Onamia, 3-2 (4-6); East Central, 2-6 (2-7); Rush City, 0-7 (1-8); Ogilvie, 0-8 (0-9).

Braham Softball

The Braham softball team made waves during the Deer River Tournament on May 13.

The girls did lose their first game to host Deer River 1-6, but that would be enough losing for them. The next two games, the Bombers were scoring at will.

First, they took on Bagley who proved to be no match. While they did give up four runs, they more than made up for it at the plate. Scoring their second highest total of the season, the girls took care of business with an 18-5 win.

Their final game came against Nevis. It was more of the same for the girls, as they posted another big win 15-5.

The girls have reached the end of their season, with only two games remaining. First up, will be a home game against Aitkin on May 18. This game will be followed up by a road game in Rush City on May 19.

Great River Conference Standings: Rush City, 7-0 (11-2); Aitkin, 6-1 (8-7); Braham, 6-3 (9-6); Hinckley-Finlayson, 4-4 (5-6); Isle, 3-5 (7-7); Pine City, 2-5 (2-11); East Central, 2-5 (4-7); Ogilvie, 0-7 (0-12).