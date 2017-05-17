Arlene Fealy Bennett died peacefully at home in Indiantown, Florida on May 6, 2017 at the age of 78.

Arlene is survived by her three children, Bob Bennett of Orange City Florida, Diane Bennett of Indiantown, Florida and Karen Gueldner of Charlotte North Carolina, one grandson Robby Bennett and one great grandson. She is also survived by her sisters Pat Teich of Pine City, MN, Jean Nyman of Braham, MN, her brothers Ron Fealy of Indiana and Rich Fealy of Braham, MN. She is preceded in death by her husband R.J. “Red” Bennett; parents Irene Southwick Fealy and Robert Fealy and brothers Wallace Fealy and Dale Fealy of MN.

Arlene was born on August 29,1938 In Warraod, MN to Irene Southwick Fealy and Robert Fealy. Her family moved to Portland, OR during WW2 for a few years and then returned to Stanchfield, MN, where Arlene spent most of her childhood. She graduated from Braham High School in 1956. She married R.J. “Red” Bennett on March 26,1959. After they married, she and Red moved to Billings, Montana where they welcomed their three children. The family moved to Warner Robins, Georgia and lived there 30 years. She was very involved in her children's schools, helping with the PTA, field trips, and bake sales. She worked for the city in the building department and recreation department. She retired from the city of Warner Robins and retired to Indiantown Florida (on the advice of her brother Wally Fealy) where she lived for the remaining 15 years of her life in a friendly retirement community.

Arlene was an accomplished baker and was well known during the holidays for her famous fudge (one recent Christmas she made over fifty pounds of fudge to be be given out) Her daughters treasure many of her recipes, especially “turtle” cookies and cinnamon rolls. She was a loving mom and sibling who valued her relationships with her siblings and often had long phone calls with them, reminiscing their childhoods growing up in Stanchfield, MN on the farm. She enjoyed lively conversations about politics and was a Jeopardy whiz.

A service will be planned later in the summer in Braham, MN with her siblings and extended family members. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Arlene's life. Details will follow later.