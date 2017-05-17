Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC NOTICE
SEALED BIDS FOR RECLAIMING & PAVING
Cambridge Township will be accepting Bids for the following:
1. 331ST Ave NE Reclaim & Paving Sealed Bids will be opened at the June 12th, 2017 monthly Board meeting at 8PM. For specifications contact the Road Maintenance Supervisor:
Rob A. Anderson
(763) 689-4019
3568 337th Ave NE
Cambridge, MN 55008
Sealed Bids shall be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope Bituminous Bid 2017. The Township has the right to accept and/or reject all bids.
Darrell Vosika
Cambridge Township Clerk
Published in the
Isanti County News
May 17, 24, 2017
689671