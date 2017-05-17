Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC NOTICE

SEALED BIDS FOR RECLAIMING & PAVING

Cambridge Township will be accepting Bids for the following:

1. 331ST Ave NE Reclaim & Paving Sealed Bids will be opened at the June 12th, 2017 monthly Board meeting at 8PM. For specifications contact the Road Maintenance Supervisor:

Rob A. Anderson

(763) 689-4019

3568 337th Ave NE

Cambridge, MN 55008

Sealed Bids shall be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope Bituminous Bid 2017. The Township has the right to accept and/or reject all bids.

Darrell Vosika

Cambridge Township Clerk

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 17, 24, 2017

689671