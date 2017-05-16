Garms Family to perform in concert

North Isanti Baptist Church invites the community to a gospel concert featuring the Garms Family of Braham to be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

The David and Kris Garms Family weaves Southern Gospel, bluegrass gospel, and hymns with a fresh original flavor. More than just “family” entertainment, this is an event that will impact your life.

A free-will offering will be taken to help with the group’s expenses. As always, coffee and treats will follow the concert.

The church is located at 2248 313th Ave. NE, Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-3576. For more information on the Garms Family visit www.thegarmsfamily.com.