Free writing workshop offered

Northern Lights Writers presents a free writing workshop presented by Edna Curry, a multi-published author of over 20 fiction novels.

This informative, detailed presentation covers publicity including newsletters, back book matter, reviews, and other marketing strategies for all authors, regardless of what type of book they are promoting or what option they have chosen to publish.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Giese Memorial Library, 26855 Forest Blvd., Wyoming.

A pre-meeting breakfast will be held at 8:30 a.m. for those who want to meet other writers and share lively writing-related chat at the Village Inn, Interstate 35 and East Viking Boulevard, Wyoming.

Northern Lights Writers, Chapter No. 199 of Romance Writers of America, originated in 2002 and is a group of dedicated newcomers as well as multi-published members in various genres who provide mentoring and industry updates. NLW offers craft workshops, guest speakers and critiques, but more importantly, supports and encourages its members on the path to publication.

Must be 18 or older to attend. For more information visit www.northernlightswriters.org or email [email protected]