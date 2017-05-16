Braham senior Wydanowski ready for next level

Another Braham athlete is running off to college. Braham senior Brandon Wydanowski will be heading to the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota, to continue his cross-country and track career in Division 2. Brandon Wydanowski

Wydanowski has been a multisport varsity athlete for the Bombers, competing in cross-country, basketball and track.

After breaking Braham’s mile and 2-mile records, he is ready to get to work at the next level, where he will compete in events ranging from 800 meters to the 10K.

“I met the coaches and I really liked it there, also the professors seemed pretty chill,” he said.

While participating in track and cross-country, Wydanowski will be studying electrical engineering, citing their program as one of his top reasons for choosing his school.

“They have a really good electrical engineering program,” he added. “I’ve just always been interested in that.”

Braham track coach Amber Hoffman has enjoyed working with Wydanowski over the years and will miss the passion and intensity he brings to the team.

“Brandon was a captain for this year’s track and field season and is a hardworking kid, determined to meet goals and plans for goals almost every single meet. He wants the best workout for every single practice so that he keeps improving. He is very serious about running and runs in the summers and even participates in 5Ks, 10Ks, half-marathons, and a marathon,” Hoffman said. “My favorite thing about

Brandon is his ability to be coachable; we speak before and after almost every single race during the season. We figure out a strategy for each race, find a way to improve from the last meet, decide what things we might need to do in practice based on performances, talk about what might not have gone the way we wanted and why. Sometimes we just chat about track, or school, or life in general. I will miss Brandon very much. He is an awesome kid.”

Before Wydanowski heads to South Dakota, he wanted to offer a special thanks to his parents and coaches for all of their support over the years.