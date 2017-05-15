Gerald “”Cy”” E. De Gray

Gerald E. “Cy” De Gray, age 93, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Rosewood Assisted Living in Cambridge.

He was born March 5, 1924 in Minneapolis, MN to Oliver and Hazel (Johnson) De Gray. Gerald graduated from Patrick Henry High School and went on to join the U.S. Navy and served for three years. He was stationed in Hawaii during World War II and sent his money allotment back home to help his family. He was honorably discharged in November 1945. Upon returning home, he had many jobs including ice delivery to residents, packing and unloading rail cars and a cracker baker. He went on to make a career as a brick layer.

On June 25, 1951 he was united in marriage to Patricia Noterman in Brooklyn Center. They made their home in New Brighton and in 1963 moved east of Cambridge to raise their children. Gerald loved his bricklaying and going to work as well as working his farm fields and crops. He always had a smile and loved kidding around with all trades. His farming brought good humor with some of the things he would do, like the time he was picking corn and forgot to hook up the wagon. Many people saw what he had done and never let him forget it. As a bricklayer, he won first place in a contest for Apprentice of the Year. He always had a smile when he talked about his trophy with the big eagle on it. Cy also worked on a church and the priest had a sermon about how Cy would laugh and all the witty things he had to say. He never was a man lost for words.

He loved to golf in the area as well as with his sons in Las Vegas and California. He even got a hole in one at Falcon Ridge, which he always like to talk about. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed fishing at Mille Lacs Lake. His last years he spent with good friends Hubert, Doc and Loterell. He enjoyed watching his boys’ wrestling matches, everyone in the stands knew who his boys were.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia in June 2002, daughter Julie Ann, sister Venus Peterson, brother Oliver De Gray.

Cy is survived by his children Jeff (Carol) De Gray of Cambridge, Jim De Gray (Jai) of Las Vegas, John (Patrice) De Gray of Grasston, Joe De Gray of CA, Jacque (Anne) De Gray of CA, Jeanne De Gray of North Branch, Jeanette (Rick) VanOrnum of Lindstrom, Jennifer (Ron) Yurkew of Coon Rapids, 19 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sister Janis Lewis of Cottage Grove, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Christ The King Catholic Church in Cambridge. Visitation Monday, 5-8 p.m. at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and one hour prior to service at the church.

Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.