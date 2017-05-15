Family Pathways Barn Bash benefit

Experience a true Family Pathways-style celebration at the beautiful Bloom Lake Barn on Thursday, May 18.

Eat, drink, and tap your toes while raising money for the important work of Family Pathways, our donors, and volunteers. Ticket includes appetizers, dinner, live music, auction and the awesome feeling of knowing you’re part of something great. All proceeds benefit their Hunger Relief, Aging, Youth, and Refuge Network domestic violence services.

Early bird registration is $50 until May 1; after May 1, $60. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Bloom Lake Barn, 17147 Bloom Lake Road, Shafer.

The evening will include live music by members of the Mystery Mountain Boys, The Houdek String Band and Barb and Eben Gillespie. The Mystery Mountain Boys will entertain with a mix of bluegrass, gospel, country, and classic rock. The Houdek String Band is a husband and wife duo featuring Taylors Falls residents Holle Brian and Rich Smith (not to be confused with Family Pathways Executive Director, Rich Smith). For over 30 years, the Houdeks have offered a mix of traditional and contemporary folk, country, and old-time music in an acoustic format. Barb and Eben Gillespie will delight and inspire event goers with their unique combination of vocals and incredible acoustic guitar.

The evening also includes dinner by LeFebvre Catering, auctions, games and more.

Family Pathways offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities. Multiple levels of sponsorship are available and each opportunity includes customization to meet diverse business needs. This event is an opportunity to demonstrate commitment to creating a supportive community for the children and families they serve, while gaining invaluable philanthropic exposure to a likeminded community of Family Pathways supports. Contact Michelle Thomas, resource development manager at 651-674-8040 or [email protected] for more information.

Family Pathways serves 10 percent of the population in East Central Minnesota and West Central Wisconsin through Hunger Relief, Aging Services, Youth Programs, and the Refuge Network domestic violence and sexual assault prevention and support services. They do this with a committed base of over 1,258 dedicated volunteers that “catch” neighbors in a safety-net of essential services. Visit familypathways.org for more information.