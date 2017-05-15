Crossings by GrandStay earns prestigious awards

Crossings by GrandStay Inn & Suites in Cambridge has recently earned company awards for its customer service and recent renovations.

At the GrandStay Brand Conference on April 27 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the Crossings by GrandStay in Cambridge received two awards for 2016. Brandy Wempner is the general manager of Crossings by GrandStay Inn & Suites in Cambridge. Photo by Noelle Olson

Brandy Wempner, the general manager at Crossings for four years, attended the conference and accepted the awards. She noted Crossings won awards for its customer service and general manager the previous year.

According to a GrandStay press release, the first award in 2016 was for Every Guest-Every Time Customer Service award, which recognizes consistent high scores in guest surveys and through the brand quality assurance evaluations. The second award was Property of the Year, which honors the most outstanding hotel within the brand and recognizes the efforts of the hotel owners, manager and staff for delivering the best service, cleanliness and accommodations.

Wempner has years of experience in the hotel business. Before coming to Crossings, she helped open the Cambria Suites in Maple Grove and managed the hotel for five years.

Over the last year, the hotel in Cambridge has completely renovated its rooms, including new carpet, curtains and bedding and remodeled bathrooms. New ceramic tile and granite counter tops are in the breakfast area, and this fall new carpet is being put in.

“We have great owners who invest money in the property and make this hotel the best it can be for the community,” Wempner said.

Crossings offers guests a complimentary breakfast, indoor pool and whirlpool, free Wi-Fi, business center and a luxury king whirlpool suite.

Currently, there are 12 employees at the hotel. During the summer they usually have 15 to 16 on staff because it is the busiest time of the year.

“The staff has been working super hard, and they deserve some recognition,” Wempner said.

Crossings offers the public the use of the heated indoor pool – for $5 per person, anyone from the public can utilize the pool area from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

“We have so many swimmers from the community that come here and our hotel is in partnership with Anytime Fitness. So if they if they have a membership there, they can swim here for free,” Wempner said. “I just love this community. It’s a great family here, and everyone is so proud of what they do and what they have accomplished.”